Travis Barker opens up on Kourtney Kardashian's life-saving surgery and issues tour update

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's husband Travis Barker has spoken out about his wife and baby boy's brush with disaster.

Travis Barker dished on Kourtney Kardashian's life-threatening surgery for their unborn son. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker

The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer has dished that the band's European tour will resume this week on Friday after he rushed home to be by Kourt's side.

"God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," Travis shared via Twitter on Wednesday.

"I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The musician's group revealed last week that the European leg of their tour was postponed after Travis flew back to LA for an "urgent family matter."

Kourt and her hubby were seen leaving a hospital a few days later but the Kardashians star revealed via Instagram that she and her son had to have an urgent fetal surgery.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," the Poosh owner wrote in the caption.