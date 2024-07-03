Travis Barker spills how Kourtney Kardashian went from "workout buddy" to wife

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby, Travis Barker, have come a long way since the days when they were just workout buddies!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) and her hubby, Travis Barker, have come a long way since the days when they were just workout buddies. © Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/AFP Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with PEOPLE about his new project, Run Travis Run, Travis says that he and the 45-year-old first met through their love of working out and wellness.



"It's one of the main reasons we were so close," the 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer said.

"We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship – we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

The couple also makes sure to pencil in a Pilates session together every day, with Trav adding that staying physically and mentally healthy is important to them as parents and partners.

"She's been great," he said. "It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness."