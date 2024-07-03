Travis Barker spills how Kourtney Kardashian went from "workout buddy" to wife
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby, Travis Barker, have come a long way since the days when they were just workout buddies!
In an interview with PEOPLE about his new project, Run Travis Run, Travis says that he and the 45-year-old first met through their love of working out and wellness.
"It's one of the main reasons we were so close," the 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer said.
"We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship – we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."
The couple also makes sure to pencil in a Pilates session together every day, with Trav adding that staying physically and mentally healthy is important to them as parents and partners.
"She's been great," he said. "It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness."
How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker help each other with nutrition
Kourtney and Travis are also on the same page when it comes to nutrition.
"I stole her shake from her, and I've just made that evolve a little bit, and I made it my own," Trav explained.
"I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods."
In fact, Kourtney apparently "eats a vegan diet probably about 75% of the time," and that's the kind of diet Travis is happy to share with her, especially after she introduced him to the lifestyle.
The crowning glory of the sweet relationship is their son, Rocky, who was born in November 2023.
