Kourtney Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby Rocky in sweet family snap

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another rare peek at her baby boy in a sweet new snap alongside her rocker hubby. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@travisbarker & @alabamaluellabarker

The 45-year-old reality star was seen in an adorable new photo posted by her step-daughter, Alabama Barker, on Monday.

"my favorite people," the 18-year-old wrote under the picture featuring Travis, Kourt, and baby Rocky.

The eight-month-old's face was largely hidden, but fans got a glimpse of his dark hair, which resembles his mom's signature tresses.

On the latest season of The Kardashians, Kourt has opened up about Rocky's birth and the frightening fetal surgery that preceded it.

But the Poosh founder has held nothing back as she recaps the events, spilling plenty of NSFW details about her and Travis' pre-baby escapades as well.

While Rocky is Kourtney's first baby with the Blink-182 drummer, she also shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, has three kids with his ex, Shanna Moakler: Alabama, Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.