Kourtney Kardashian dishes on "sex-iversary" tradition with Travis Barker

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian made Kris Jenner blush when she spilled the tea on her raunchy sex life with Travis Barker on The Kardashians !

Kourtney Kardashian counted down baby Rocky's birth with a raunchy tradition with Travis Barker (l.). © collage: IMAGO / Picturelux

On the latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the pregnant 45-year-old Poosh founder shocked the momager when she revealed her spicy plans before welcoming her baby boy Rocky.

Per Kourt, she hoped to deliver their son after Travis returned from his tour because she "needs sex" and also dished on the anniversary of when they "hooked up."

"Today is our three-year anniversary of the first time we were ever together," she (over)shared to Kris, who responded, "This is your sex anniversary?"

The Lemme founder explained, "And then a year later, we got engaged on the same date," to which her mom asked again, "Your sex-iversary?"