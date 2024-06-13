Kourtney Kardashian dishes on "sex-iversary" tradition with Travis Barker
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian made Kris Jenner blush when she spilled the tea on her raunchy sex life with Travis Barker on The Kardashians!
On the latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the pregnant 45-year-old Poosh founder shocked the momager when she revealed her spicy plans before welcoming her baby boy Rocky.
Per Kourt, she hoped to deliver their son after Travis returned from his tour because she "needs sex" and also dished on the anniversary of when they "hooked up."
"Today is our three-year anniversary of the first time we were ever together," she (over)shared to Kris, who responded, "This is your sex anniversary?"
The Lemme founder explained, "And then a year later, we got engaged on the same date," to which her mom asked again, "Your sex-iversary?"
Kourtney Kardashian prepares for baby Rocky in the wildest way
Kravis got engaged in October 2021 before getting hitched in three separate ceremonies.
The spouses went on to welcome their first son together in November 2023, which is currently being documented in the show's fifth season.
Still, Kourt's revelation shocked Kris to her core, with the matriarch adding, "This is how you talk to your mother? This is wild. Sex is taking a priority to birth?"
Kris noted, "This is TMI and I don't need to know this. The visual is just, no. Keep it to yourself."
The mom of four didn't let up as she also explained that she and the Blink-182 drummer exchanged gifts on their "anniversary."
"You give gifts for the annual sex-iversary?" Kris asked again, still baffled at her daughter's honesty.
Next week's episode of The Kardashians will highlight Kourt's rocking delivery – tune in!
Cover photo: collage: IMAGO / Picturelux