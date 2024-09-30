Kris Kristofferson: Country legend and Hollywood star passes away

Maui County, Hawaii - Hollywood star and country music legend Kris Kristofferson died at the age of 88, his family announced Sunday.

No cause of death was given in a statement issued by the family of the artist, a Country Music Hall of Fame honoree and Grammy winner known for writing hits like Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down and Me and Bobby McGee.



Kristofferson performed solo for decades but also formed the supergroup The Highwaymen in the mid-1980s with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

In film, the Golden Globe winner was also known for his role opposite Barbara Streissand in 1976's A Star Is Born and appearances as Whistler alongside Wesley Snipes in the vampire trilogy Blade.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, at home" In Hawaii, the family said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."