Bachelor in Paradise: One couple self-exits as $500,000 prize sends drama into overdrive

Los Angeles, California - Welcome back to season 10 of Survivor! Oops, we meant Bachelor in Paradise .

Spencer (l.) and Jess won immunity through this week's "relationship test." © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Monday's episode continued to see soaring tensions as the crew grappled with the new $500,000 prize.

To test the couples' communication skills, the lovebirds were each split up for a treasure hunt, where one partner had to share instructions with the other via a walkie-talkie.

Thankfully, the game actually proved to be a good indicator of the strongest pairing, as Spencer and Jess took the crown – thus winning immunity this week.

The ladies had the roses this time, and it would come down to a group vote to determine which two couples would be sent home.

The competition turned Sean into his politician father, as he attempted to mastermind the vote – "Parliament of Paradise" and all.

Naturally, his blatant campaigning didn't go over well with most of his competitors, especially his biggest targets: Spencer and Brian.

The drama also led Sean's connection Allyshia to get caught in the crossfire, and she overheard some of her close pals in Paradise complaining about Sean's efforts.

But despite the fact that there are two platonic couples remaining – Jonathon and Lea and Kathy and Keith – the crew was set on targeting the stronger pairs in order to secure the pot for themselves. So much for the original plot of the show!