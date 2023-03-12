Black Chyna spills the tea on Kylie Jenner and Tyga's controversial romance

Los Angeles, California - Black Chyna has spilled major tea about what went down when she split from rapper Tyga, who then promptly moved on to Kylie Jenner .

Blac Chyna (l) seemingly alleged that her ex, Tyga, kicked her out of their home after they split and he immediately pursued a relationship with Kylie Jenner. © Collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old Rack City artist has already hit the headlines due to his supposed romance with the newly single Avril Lavigne.

Yet this isn't his first rodeo with messy love triangles.

Chyna seemingly alluded on The Jason Lee Show that her ex, who allegedly rebounded with an underage Kylie, left her for the beauty mogul.

Though she noted that she's "moved on" from the breakup, she revealed that the hip-hop star apparently kicked her out after they called it quits.

"Oh, when I got put out and whatnot," the 34-year-old reality star told the host before he interjected, asking for more clarification.

"Yeah. Like, packed my stuff, put it in my truck, or his truck at the time," she further explained.

Lee then dug even deeper into the effects of that Tyga and Kylie romance, which ended in 2017: "So when Tyga ended up over there with Kylie, you didn't feel a desire, at any point, to just really f*** the whole thing up?"

"Honestly, I was like, 'This is the perfect opportunity to focus on my business and myself, and worry about my son King,'" Chyna responded.

"Because guess what? Blac Chyna, Angela White, was not about to move back to Washington, D.C. or anywhere."