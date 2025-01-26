Did Kylie Jenner pull up to Timothée Chalamet's third SNL gig?
New York, New York - Was Kylie Jenner present for Timothée Chalamet's latest Saturday Night hosting gig?
Live from New York, the three-time host was spotted heading to the SNL afterparty without his reality star girlfriend early Sunday morning.
Timtothée pulled double duty for the sketch comedy gig as a host and the musical guest, and he kicked things off by poking fun at his numerous award losses.
The A Complete Unknown star further entertained the crowd by performing some of his favorite Bob Dylan songs in an honor to his Oscar-nominated biopic performance.
Timothée wrapped up the festivities by heading to the afterparty in a black bomber jacket, gray jeans, and a dark baseball hat as he braved the event solo.
Kylie's been by her boo's side a lot lately, having accompanied him to the Golden Globes earlier this month.
But did the fashion mogul secretly pull another fast one on fans and meet Timothée inside?
The pair are still keeping the details of their nearly two-year romance largely under wraps. Last year, The Kardashians star was seen with Timothée at the SNL afterparty, following his controversial set that ruffled some feathers.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP