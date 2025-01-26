Did Kylie Jenner pull up to Timothée Chalamet's third SNL gig?

New York, New York - Was Kylie Jenner present for Timothée Chalamet 's latest Saturday Night hosting gig?

Timothée Chalamet (l.) is now a three-time Saturday Night Live host, but his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, wasn't present for his most recent show! © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Live from New York, the three-time host was spotted heading to the SNL afterparty without his reality star girlfriend early Sunday morning.

Timtothée pulled double duty for the sketch comedy gig as a host and the musical guest, and he kicked things off by poking fun at his numerous award losses.

The A Complete Unknown star further entertained the crowd by performing some of his favorite Bob Dylan songs in an honor to his Oscar-nominated biopic performance.

Timothée wrapped up the festivities by heading to the afterparty in a black bomber jacket, gray jeans, and a dark baseball hat as he braved the event solo.

Kylie's been by her boo's side a lot lately, having accompanied him to the Golden Globes earlier this month.

But did the fashion mogul secretly pull another fast one on fans and meet Timothée inside?