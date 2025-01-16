Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted on rare PDA-filled date in Paris!

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner and her boo Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a romantic evening in Paris as they were photographed holding hands while entering a luxurious hotel on Wednesday night.

Kylie Jenner (r.) and her boo Timothée Chalamet were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner in Paris on Wednesday night. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & BENJAMIN CREMEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kimothée is alive and well!

According to Page Six, the adorable couple was spotted hand-in-hand as they entered the Hotel Royal Monceau on Wednesday night.

Beforehand, Timmy was spotted at a premiere for his movie, A Complete Unknown, and then the couple dined at one of celebrity chef Cyril Lignac's upscale restaurants.

The 27-year-old Kardashians star turned heads in a sleek, black jumpsuit paired with matching heels, while Lil Timmy Tim kept it casual yet chic, as usual, in black jeans, a white T-shirt, a colorful jacket, and a pink scarf.

Their glamourous Paris outing follows their recent appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, where Kylie stayed out of the spotlight to let Timothée shine on the red carpet.

Sources close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared she believes the Wonka star is "the one," and that her entire family "loves them together."