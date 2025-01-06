Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sweetly smooch at the 2025 Golden Globes!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner supported her bae, Timothée Chalamet, at this year's Golden Globes !

Kylie Jenner was spotted supporting her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet (l.), at this year's Golden Globes. © Collage: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Dune star and his girlfriend were spotted displaying some not-so-subtle PDA at the 82nd annual award ceremony on Sunday.

Kylie didn't walk the red carpet with Timothée, but she still slayed in a shimmering, backless chainmail gown that featured a plunging neckline and hugged her curves.

The Kardashians star paired the Atelier Versace design with diamond jewelry, with her hair styled in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Timothée, who was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and blue scarf.

The lovebirds were seen sitting next to the actor's co-stars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro and laughing at comedian Nikki Glaser's opening monologue, where she threw a jabs at the Timothée's expense.

Kimothée also shared a brief smooch, much like their date night at last year's event.