Did Kylie Jenner's bae Timothée Chalamet attend her dreamy birthday bash?

Los Angeles, California - Did Kylie Jenner get to have her cake and eat it, too, at her recent birthday celebration?

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday over the weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Leo mogul got a lot of love from her family and friends as she celebrated her 27th trip around the sun over the weekend.

Amid the plethora of birthday tributes from her mom Kris Jenner and sisters – Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner – the mom of two was also praised by her pregnant bestie Hailey Bieber.



Kylie documented her celebration with an Instagram post that showed the birthday girl sweetly smiling while holding a cake covered in candles.

"27 (basically 30) filled with love and so grateful. thank you God," she captioned the pics.

Yet the only thing on the minds of her followers was whether or not Timothée Chalamet made an appearance for the festivities.

The only person captured in the photo dump was Kylie's momager, so it's still unclear who exactly attended the Khy founder's gathering.