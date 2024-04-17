Kris Jenner spills the tea on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance!

Los Angeles, California - Apparently Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance has officially been Kris-ened by the momager!

Kylie Jenner (c.) and Timothée Chalamet's (r.) romance has apparently been Kris-ened by Kris Jenner (l). © Collage: SARAH STIER & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Life & Style, Kris Jenner believes that her 26-year-old daughter has found the "ultimate catch" in the Dune actor.

An insider dished to the outlet that Timothée "has huge star power along with this intellectual cachet."

The source added that "Kris thinks he can elevate the family into a classier social category."

The tipster further spilled that the 68-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has attempted to win over the Oscar nominee by arranging brand deals and inviting him to family gatherings.

Yet, reportedly, Kris has done these things without the Khy founder's permission, which Kylie allegedly finds "so overbearing" as Kris has "meddled" Kylie's past relationships.

But then again, what mother doesn't "meddle" in their kids' relationships a little now and then?

Though the beauty mogul and the Wonka actor haven't been seen together in public lately, there's talk that the very private couple could make an appearance at weekend 2 of Coachella.