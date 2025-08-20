Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reunite in Budapest amid split rumors
Budapest, Hungary - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet quietly squashed split rumors with a rare sighting in Budapest!
Kylie and Timothée are doing just fine, despite recent speculation that they broke up.
The couple was spotted at a local coffee shop in the European city and posed with two baristas for a pic that was shared via Instagram on Tuesday.
The Khy founder sported a makeup-free look and a black tank while her boyfriend captured the foursome and flashed the peace sign.
The caption for coffee shop post gushed over the couple, saying, "Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face."
They added that Kimothée was "super nice" and "kind."
Kylie and Timothée's rare sighting should silence the constant split chatter amid the Oscar winner filming the next Dune movie.
The rumors heightened when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Timothée wasn't present at Kylie's recent 28th birthday celebrations, but she didn't let the gossip sway her, as she still supported her bae during their time apart.
