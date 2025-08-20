Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reunite in Budapest amid split rumors

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet (l.) posed with baristas in Budapest amid rumors that the two secretly split up. © Screenshot/Instagram/@budapestbaristas_buda

Kylie and Timothée are doing just fine, despite recent speculation that they broke up.

The couple was spotted at a local coffee shop in the European city and posed with two baristas for a pic that was shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Khy founder sported a makeup-free look and a black tank while her boyfriend captured the foursome and flashed the peace sign.

The caption for coffee shop post gushed over the couple, saying, "Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face."

They added that Kimothée was "super nice" and "kind."

Kylie and Timothée's rare sighting should silence the constant split chatter amid the Oscar winner filming the next Dune movie.