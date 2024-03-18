Why Timothée Chalamet wants to "protect" private romance with Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have subtly dispelled the breakup rumors . But here's why the two are said to be keeping their romance private!

Timothée Chalamet (l.) is apparently very protective of his relationship with Kylie Jenner. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN &DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After fans worried that Kimothée were over, insiders have now given more insight into the 28-year-old Dune star's low-key romance with the 26-year-old beauty mogul.

A main reason why Kylie and Timothée aren't saying much about their relationship is due to the Wonka star's discomfort after their steamy Golden Globes ceremony spotting, per OK! Magazine.

The source explained, "Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there."



"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent - not on who he is or isn't dating," they added.

Additionally, the insider noted the young Oscar nominee "wants to protect his relationship" with the Khy founder.