Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez honor late stylist Jesus Guerrero at his funeral

Houston, Texas - Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to their late friend and stylist, Jesus Guerrero, at his funeral this weekend.

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Jennifer Lopez attended Jesus Guerrero's (c.) funeral over the weekend after his unexpected passing. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jlo & kyliejenner & jesushair

The 27-year-old Khy founder and the 55-year-old hitmaker were among the many A-list guests who attended the late celebrity hairstylist's funeral, per E! News.

The service was reportedly held in Houston – Guerrero's hometown – where other prominent stars and beauty industry figures also paid their respects.

The stylist's passing at the age of 34 was announced by his family via a GoFundMe Page last month, where they shared that Guerrero died "very suddenly and unexpectedly."

Via his Instagram Story, his family added, "Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across."

Kylie called Jesus "more than a friend" and said that his passing was "unbearable" in a tribute post shared a few days after his death.