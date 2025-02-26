Jennifer Lopez mourns late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero: "I'm still in shock"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to express her grief over the unexpected passing of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

Jesus Guerrero (l.) was honored by Jennifer Lopez in a touching tribute after the celebrity stylist's unexpected death. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a touching post, the 55-year-old hitmaker shared a black-and-white image of the late hairstylist after his "senseless and unfair" passing over the weekend.

J.Lo began, "It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room."

The If You Have My Love artist said that the famous stylist "never demanded the spotlight," adding, "I've been having trouble putting the words together the last few days.

"The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair."

Kylie Jenner, who has worked with Jesus for several years, broke her silence over his death on Tuesday, describing the loss as "unbearable" and called him "more than my friend."