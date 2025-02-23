Kylie Jenner's friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero tragically dies

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's longtime hairstylist and close pal, Jesus Guerrero, has tragically passed away at the age of 34.

According to a GoFundMe page from the Guerrero family posted on Saturday, the Hollywood hair whiz died "very suddenly and unexpectedly."

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," Jesus' sister Gris wrote.

"He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."

The family, who is raising money to bring his body home to Texas, did not disclose his cause of death.

In an Instagram story post shared on Jesus' page, the family expressed their gratitude for "all the love and support during this hard time."

"We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could [have] done different to still have him with us," they wrote.

Along with Kylie Jenner, Jesus also worked closely with Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and more A-listers.

The Kardashians star was a longtime client of his, and the two just recently teamed up as Kylie hit up Paris Fashion Week last month.