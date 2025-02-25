Kylie Jenner breaks silence on "unbearable" death of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has spoken out on the sudden death of her longtime hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the 27-year-old described the loss as "unbearable."



"Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she wrote.

"I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

Kylie also revealed that she has visited his home since his passing, adding, "I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.

"I would give anything for one more deep talk."

The reality star has reportedly stepped up to cover the costs of Jesus' funeral as well as the transportation of his body back home after his family made a GoFundMe to help raise money.

Jesus was only 34 at the time of his death.