Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner adorably rock out to Billie Eilish in the car

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner are seen having a good time in a new Instagram video, rocking out to Billie Eilish 's new music.

The clip was posted on Kylie's Instagram page on Saturday and shows the sisters singing Billie's latest hit, L'amour de ma vie.

The duo is seen vibing to the song during a car journey, bouncing around in the seats while sampling a few Estrella Galicia beers.

What initially seems questionable quickly turns out to be harmless, as the two girls are not driving the car themselves but are merely passengers.

As the song picks up speed, they both start tearing their hair out, banging their fists, and knocking their glasses against each other.

All the while, the sisters are giggling like crazy and seem to be having a great time together. Even momager Kris makes a brief appearance at one point!