Kendall and Kylie Jenner get the drinks flowing at red-hot summer event

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kendall and Kylie Jenner have combined their growing liquor businesses for a surprise event kicking off the summer season!

Kylie (l.) and Kendall Jenner stepped out for a special event in Las Vegas on Friday promoting both of their alcohol businesses. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie got things started on Friday with red-hot snaps of herself and the 28-year-old supermodel shared via Instagram.

The photos, which saw Kendall and the 26-year-old beauty mogul pose for the camera in black and red dresses, respectively, were captioned "sister work day."

"Yep…. You two are perfect," older sister Khloé Kardashian wrote under the snaps.

The two poured drinks for attendees at Marquee Las Vegas' Summer Kickoff, per footage from the event.

Kendall whipped up some cocktails with her 818 Tequila as Kylie got fans sipping on Sprinter, her new vodka soda line.

The event marks the first crossover for the two companies. Kendall's tequila line is the older of the pair, having been founded in 2020, while her younger sister only ventured into the alcohol sphere this March.

The sisters' latest business moves come after their show-stopping appearances at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, where they were joined by sister Kim Kardashian.