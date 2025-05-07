Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make it official with surprise red carpet debut!

Milan, Italy - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brought their love into the limelight as they made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David di Donatello Awards.

The lovebirds were all smiles as they posed for photos at Wednesday's event in Italy, which marked the first time they walked the red carpet together in their two-year romance.

Kylie wore her hair in a low bun and sported light glam with her plunging black halter gown, while Timothée matched her look in a black suit with a white boutonniere.

The 29-year-old Oscar nominee was honored at the event – hailed as the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards – with an honorary David award.

The 27-year-old reality star made the rounds with Timothée earlier this year as they attended various award shows honoring his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, but the two notably shied away from walking on any red carpets together.