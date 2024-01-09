Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance heats up: "Super serious"
Los Angeles, California - After Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes, new reports have confirmed the pair's romance has become "super serious."
The 27-year-old Dune star brought Kylie along as his date to Sunday's awards ceremony, and the two weren't shy about showing their affection.
As reported by PEOPLE on Monday, the couple's romance is going strong and has even scored their families' approval.
"On Kylie's side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there's so much potential," an insider revealed.
Timothée's family is also on board, with the source adding, "Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."The pair, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, "really do connect on a lot" and are "very involved with each other's day to day lives, family on both sides included."
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him," the source continued. "They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."
The new details come after the Little Women star attended the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, seemingly cementing his status within the family.
Following Sunday's show, Timothée has also addressed rumors that his girlfriend sparked some bad blood with Selena Gomez amid the festivities.
Timothée Chalamet addresses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez rumors
The Golden Globes cameras loved Kylie and Timothée, and the pair were caught kissing and even appeared to exchange "I love you's," as determined by a forensic lip reader in a report by Page Six.
But it wasn't all good vibes for the A-list couple, as rumors quickly swirled that Kylie was feuding with Selena Gomez after cameras caught the 31-year-old star appearing to tell Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller that the 26-year-old reality star barred her from taking a picture with Timothée.
While sources close to Selena have denied the theories, Timothée himself has now chimed in as well.
Speaking with TMZ on Monday night, Timothée said "of course" he and Selena were on good terms and denied that Kylie had any drama with the Only Murders in the Building star.
