Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance heats up: "Super serious"

Los Angeles, California - After Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes, new reports have confirmed the pair's romance has become "super serious."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance is reportedly heating up after their viral appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The 27-year-old Dune star brought Kylie along as his date to Sunday's awards ceremony, and the two weren't shy about showing their affection.

As reported by PEOPLE on Monday, the couple's romance is going strong and has even scored their families' approval.

"On Kylie's side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there's so much potential," an insider revealed.

Timothée's family is also on board, with the source adding, "Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."

The pair, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, "really do connect on a lot" and are "very involved with each other's day to day lives, family on both sides included."

"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him," the source continued. "They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."

The new details come after the Little Women star attended the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, seemingly cementing his status within the family.

Following Sunday's show, Timothée has also addressed rumors that his girlfriend sparked some bad blood with Selena Gomez amid the festivities.