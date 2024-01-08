Has Selena Gomez sparked a feud with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?
Los Angeles, California - The Golden Globes may have set the stage for the first big celebrity drama of 2024 with Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and Taylor Swift all wrapped up in rumors of a feud.
It all began with one viral clip of Selena chatting with Taylor and Keleigh Teller inside Sunday's ceremony.
While the internet's lip-reading skills must always be taken with a grain of salt, fans are convinced that the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder was telling Keleigh and the 34-year-old pop star that she was denied a photo with Timothée at the event.
The general consensus among fans appears to be that Selena said, "I asked for a picture with him, and she said no."
Again – grain of salt – but Selena did make the rounds for photos with the night's biggest stars, and "she said no" is perhaps the most apparent part of the quote.
And who is the "she" in question? That would be Kylie, who spent the night getting cozy with Timothée at one of the tables inside.
Although it all may seem like hearsay, the most damning evidence came from another clip of the trio's conversation that included audio of Keleigh at the table very clearly asking, "Timothée?" before Selena nods emphatically.
Was Selena Gomez actually talking about Kylie and Timothée?
Timothée and Selena are not strangers, as the pair even co-starred as love interests in the 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York, so the bizarre game of telephone playing out on social media might be correct in blaming Kylie for the snub.
The 26-year-old reality star has kept her months-long relationship with Timothée pretty quiet, so it's possible that Kylie just wanted to keep the attention to a minimum.
But not all fans are buying that, as, along with enjoying plenty of PDA with the Little Women star at the ceremony, Kylie was also embroiled in feud rumors with Selena in early 2023.
Last February, the Khy founder was accused of shading Sel in a social media post that also featured Hailey Bieber, whose own feud with the Disney alum has years' worth of receipts. Kylie quickly denied any intentional reference to Selena, with the latter adding, "It's all unnecessary, I'm a fan of Kylie!"
While the internet continues to speculate, inside sources told PEOPLE that Selena "was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie."
The insider close to Selena added that she "never even saw or spoke to them," but it's going to take social media a bit longer to drop this chaotic chain of events for good.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Andrea RENAULT / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP