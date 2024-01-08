Has Selena Gomez sparked a feud with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Globes may have set the stage for the first big celebrity drama of 2024 with Selena Gomez , Kylie Jenner , Timothée Chalamet, and Taylor Swift all wrapped up in rumors of a feud.

Fans are convinced that Selena Gomez (l) was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during Sunday's Golden Globes. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Andrea RENAULT / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It all began with one viral clip of Selena chatting with Taylor and Keleigh Teller inside Sunday's ceremony.

While the internet's lip-reading skills must always be taken with a grain of salt, fans are convinced that the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder was telling Keleigh and the 34-year-old pop star that she was denied a photo with Timothée at the event.

The general consensus among fans appears to be that Selena said, "I asked for a picture with him, and she said no."



Again – grain of salt – but Selena did make the rounds for photos with the night's biggest stars, and "she said no" is perhaps the most apparent part of the quote.

And who is the "she" in question? That would be Kylie, who spent the night getting cozy with Timothée at one of the tables inside.

Although it all may seem like hearsay, the most damning evidence came from another clip of the trio's conversation that included audio of Keleigh at the table very clearly asking, "Timothée?" before Selena nods emphatically.