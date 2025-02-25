Kylie Jenner steps up to help family of late hairstylist as Kim and Khloé pay tribute
Los Angeles, California - After the death of beloved celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family have stepped up to help.
Jesus passed away "very suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 34, his family announced over the weekend.
His sister had set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of transporting his body from Los Angeles to Texas, as well as the funeral service, but Page Six sources revealed Kylie has offered her help and is working privately with the family.
The 27-year-old Khy founder is said to have had a particularly close relationship with Jesus and is financing the funeral and the transportation.
Kylie has yet to comment publicly on the tragedy, but her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian – who have also worked with Jesus in the past – both shared heartfelt tributes to their Instagram pages on Monday.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian mourn the death of Jesus Guerrero
"Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together!" Kim wrote under a snap of the family with their beauty teams, including Jesus.
"So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed," she continued.
"My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I'm praying for his family, his loved ones and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it."
Khloé reshared Kim's message and wrote, "I couldn't find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel."
"This is such an incredible deep loss," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jesushair