Kylie Jenner steps up to help family of late hairstylist as Kim and Khloé pay tribute

Los Angeles, California - After the death of beloved celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family have stepped up to help.

Kylie Jenner has stepped up to cover the funeral expenses for her longtime stylist Jesus Guerrero (l.) after his sudden passing at the age of 34. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jesushair

Jesus passed away "very suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 34, his family announced over the weekend.

His sister had set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of transporting his body from Los Angeles to Texas, as well as the funeral service, but Page Six sources revealed Kylie has offered her help and is working privately with the family.

The 27-year-old Khy founder is said to have had a particularly close relationship with Jesus and is financing the funeral and the transportation.

Kylie has yet to comment publicly on the tragedy, but her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian – who have also worked with Jesus in the past – both shared heartfelt tributes to their Instagram pages on Monday.