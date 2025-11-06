Timothée Chalamet hints at fatherhood as Kylie Jenner romance grows

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet has opened up about having children, reflecting on parenthood and what family life might look like in the future amid his romance with Kylie Jenner .

Timothée Chalamet revealed (r.) he's open to having kids as his relationship with Kylie Jenner grows stronger. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In a new Vogue cover story published on Thursday, the 29-year-old dished on how he feels about starting a family.

Timothée hinted that fatherhood is something he's open to, saying seeing someone boast about a child-free life once struck him as "bleak."

He explained that he's been inspired by people who balance both parenthood and a career, recalling a friend's parents and film industry mentors who excel without sacrificing family life.

Timothée is also reportedly close with the two children Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott – Stormi (7) and Aire (3) – and sources say the beauty mogul is very impressed with him.

He praised his Dune director, Denis Villeneuve, as a prime example.

"Denis is a total master of his craft, and he's a great family man," the Marty Supreme actor said, sharing how Denis' birthday surprise from one of his children moved him on set.

He has kept his two-year relationship with Kylie mostly private, and he told the outlet he doesn't feel the need to comment publicly.