Timothée Chalamet hints at fatherhood as Kylie Jenner romance grows
Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet has opened up about having children, reflecting on parenthood and what family life might look like in the future amid his romance with Kylie Jenner.
In a new Vogue cover story published on Thursday, the 29-year-old dished on how he feels about starting a family.
Timothée hinted that fatherhood is something he's open to, saying seeing someone boast about a child-free life once struck him as "bleak."
He explained that he's been inspired by people who balance both parenthood and a career, recalling a friend's parents and film industry mentors who excel without sacrificing family life.
Timothée is also reportedly close with the two children Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott – Stormi (7) and Aire (3) – and sources say the beauty mogul is very impressed with him.
He praised his Dune director, Denis Villeneuve, as a prime example.
"Denis is a total master of his craft, and he's a great family man," the Marty Supreme actor said, sharing how Denis' birthday surprise from one of his children moved him on set.
He has kept his two-year relationship with Kylie mostly private, and he told the outlet he doesn't feel the need to comment publicly.
Sources told Us Weekly that the couple's bond remains strong despite their busy schedules, with Kylie reportedly even ready to settle down.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS