Kylie Jenner brings back "King Kylie" era with fiery red mane

Bow down! Kylie Jenner shocked fans with a bold red wig and a daring ensemble that seemed to hint her "King Kylie" era is on the horizon!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shocked fans with a bold red wig and a daring ensemble that seemed to hint her "King Kylie" era is on the horizon again!

Kylie Jenner switched her up looks by sporting a fiery red mane and bold ensemble on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner switched her up looks by sporting a fiery red mane and bold ensemble on Instagram.  © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old beauty mogul decided to switch things up with fiery new 'do and a daring ensemble, which she shared on Instagram.

In the carousel of snaps, the reality star turned heads as she sported a bright red, butt-length wig with blunt bangs.

Kylie paired the neon-red mane with an equally bold outfit that consisted of a peach-colored crop top with built-in gloves and sheer pink pants that showed off her nude boy shorts underneath.

Swifties dominate Record Store Day in the name of folklore: the long pond studio sessions
Taylor Swift Swifties dominate Record Store Day in the name of folklore: the long pond studio sessions

The Kardashians star completed the fit with see-through, sparkly kitten heels, Y2K-style bedazzled sunglasses, and a matte pink pout accessorized her look.

Fans give a mixed response to Kylie Jenner's daring look

Kylie Jenner's fan base had a mixed reception to the star's daring look.
Kylie Jenner's fan base had a mixed reception to the star's daring look.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Unfortunately, some of Kylie's followers weren't feeling the unorthodox look.

One user commented, "It’s not giving," while another wrote, "Not a look for you just be you."

Yet there were others who supported the return of "King Kylie."

Tucker Carlson's time at Fox News is over after bombshell announcement
Celebrities Tucker Carlson's time at Fox News is over after bombshell announcement

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, was among the many who hailed the mom of two's attire by writing, "I love when you go king Kylie."

Another fan echoed the same sentiment by commenting "KING KYLIE IS BACK."

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: