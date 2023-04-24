Kylie Jenner brings back "King Kylie" era with fiery red mane
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shocked fans with a bold red wig and a daring ensemble that seemed to hint her "King Kylie" era is on the horizon again!
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old beauty mogul decided to switch things up with fiery new 'do and a daring ensemble, which she shared on Instagram.
In the carousel of snaps, the reality star turned heads as she sported a bright red, butt-length wig with blunt bangs.
Kylie paired the neon-red mane with an equally bold outfit that consisted of a peach-colored crop top with built-in gloves and sheer pink pants that showed off her nude boy shorts underneath.
The Kardashians star completed the fit with see-through, sparkly kitten heels, Y2K-style bedazzled sunglasses, and a matte pink pout accessorized her look.
Fans give a mixed response to Kylie Jenner's daring look
Unfortunately, some of Kylie's followers weren't feeling the unorthodox look.
One user commented, "It’s not giving," while another wrote, "Not a look for you just be you."
Yet there were others who supported the return of "King Kylie."
Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, was among the many who hailed the mom of two's attire by writing, "I love when you go king Kylie."
Another fan echoed the same sentiment by commenting "KING KYLIE IS BACK."
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner