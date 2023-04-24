Kylie Jenner brings back "King Kylie" era with fiery red mane

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shocked fans with a bold red wig and a daring ensemble that seemed to hint her "King Kylie" era is on the horizon again!

Kylie Jenner switched her up looks by sporting a fiery red mane and bold ensemble on Instagram. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old beauty mogul decided to switch things up with fiery new 'do and a daring ensemble, which she shared on Instagram.

In the carousel of snaps, the reality star turned heads as she sported a bright red, butt-length wig with blunt bangs.

Kylie paired the neon-red mane with an equally bold outfit that consisted of a peach-colored crop top with built-in gloves and sheer pink pants that showed off her nude boy shorts underneath.

The Kardashians star completed the fit with see-through, sparkly kitten heels, Y2K-style bedazzled sunglasses, and a matte pink pout accessorized her look.