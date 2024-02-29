Kylie Jenner celebrates new KHY drop with sexy fit!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flashed her toned tummy and enjoyed a girls' night out after her new Khy drop!

Kylie Jenner rocked a sexy fit while celebrating her latest launch from Khy. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old beauty magnate took to Instagram to highlight her night out with her bestie, Yris Palmer, after the release of KHY 004.

The reel began with Kylie modeling an all-black fit that featured a tube top with cut-out straps and cut-out fold-over pants, plus heeled boots.

The mom of two, who styled her hair in loose waves and also rocked a smokey pink lip with nude makeup, stepped out with Palmer to dine at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

"Celebrating KHY DROP 004 available NOW on khy.com. some of my favorites are selling out fast," Kylie captioned the post, adding, "thank you for the love on this drop can't wait to see the LOOKS!"

Before this, the Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunted her toned tummy in her Alo fitness attire on her IG story.