Kylie Jenner teases new Khy fashion drop with chic new snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's new fashion brand Khy has another drop after her first two lines quickly sold out!

Kylie Jenner is dropping another line from her new brand, Khy. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul announced that she has even more gifts in store this holiday season.

Following her first two collections selling out, Kylie confirmed that a third drop from her Khy line is coming this week with back-to-back shoots that she shared via Instagram.

The Kardashians star's first post featured Kylie rocking the cozy new apparel, which consisted of black sweatpants with a waistline that allowed the mom-of-two to flash her flat tummy.

She wore a long-sleeved crew neck red shirt as a base and added a short-sleeved heather gray one over it before finishing with a black tank top with a scoop neck.

The second post showed Kylie modeling an all-red sweatpants and tee combination as her signature brunette tresses were styled in sultry finger waves.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner first announced her new brand, which is a play on her nickname, in late October.