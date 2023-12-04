Kylie Jenner teases new Khy fashion drop with chic new snaps

It's the gift that keeps on giving! Kylie Jenner has yet another Khy line coming this month after successfully selling out the first two collections.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's new fashion brand Khy has another drop after her first two lines quickly sold out!

Kylie Jenner is dropping another line from her new brand, Khy.
Kylie Jenner is dropping another line from her new brand, Khy.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul announced that she has even more gifts in store this holiday season.

Following her first two collections selling out, Kylie confirmed that a third drop from her Khy line is coming this week with back-to-back shoots that she shared via Instagram.

The Kardashians star's first post featured Kylie rocking the cozy new apparel, which consisted of black sweatpants with a waistline that allowed the mom-of-two to flash her flat tummy.

Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?
Taylor Swift Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?

She wore a long-sleeved crew neck red shirt as a base and added a short-sleeved heather gray one over it before finishing with a black tank top with a scoop neck.

The second post showed Kylie modeling an all-red sweatpants and tee combination as her signature brunette tresses were styled in sultry finger waves.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner first announced her new brand, which is a play on her nickname, in late October.

The ultra-popular launch landed the beauty magnate the honor of "brand innovator" at the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards last month.

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: