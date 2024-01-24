Kylie Jenner rocks ethereal style and twins with Stormi at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner had a style day for the age with two show-stopping appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner wore two show-stopping ensembles at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday as she attended the Paul Gaultier and Valentino Haute Couture shows. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

The 26-year-old reality star wowed Paris on Wednesday in an ethereal ensemble featuring a strapless corseted gown covered by a sheer white draping.

Kylie wore her hair in loose curls and rocked a light makeup look to complement the dress's angelic vibe.

But after turning heads in the white ensemble at the Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show, the Khy founder swapped her aesthetic for an all-black nighttime look for a star-studded Valentino show.

Kylie made the evening into a mommy-and-me day as she brought along her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, in matching black dresses, feather boas, and dark shades.

It's no secret that Kylie and Travis Scott's oldest child has expensive taste like her parents, as The Kardashians star revealed last year that Stormi owns a $40,000 watch.

Kylie told fans via TikTok that she gave her daughter the watch, which once belonged to her, to wear to a birthday party.

Following the party, Stormi promptly lost interest in wearing the lavish jewelry again. Kids, am I right?