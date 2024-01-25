Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slay Paris Fashion Week with mom Kris

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner were out in full force at the Maison Margiela show during Paris Fashion Week, and they definitely turned heads!

By Jenna Cavaliere

(From l to r) Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all stunned at the Maison Margiela show on Thursday.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Thursday, the three reality stars all attended the Maison Margiela show, and they each brought their unique sense of style to the prestigious event.

The 43-year-old SKIMs owner stunned in a black skintight dress featuring an intricate cut-out embellishment that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kim accessorized with a statement gold and silver necklace and a pair of heels while finishing off the look by letting her brunette locks fall down her shoulders.

In addition to attending the show, Kim also recently gave fans a peek inside her Balenciaga closet.

The A-lister showed off her impressive collection of bags on Instagram, totaling around $400,000 on the brands' products alone, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes after Kim was scrutinized by fans for continuing to support Balenciaga after the brand faced immense controversy over a 2022 ad campaign.

Kylie and Kris Jenner show off their fashion-forward moves in Paris

The Kardashian-Jenner trio opted for black and silver looks at the Paris fashion show.
The Kardashian-Jenner trio opted for black and silver looks at the Paris fashion show.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vogueontiktok

Along with Kim's impressive ensemble, Kylie Jenner looked equally as fantastic in a short-sleeved silver mini-dress with a scooped neckline.

The 26-year-old makeup trendsetter wore a pair of chunky white heels that complemented her silver diamond earrings.

Kris opted for a more polished look in a black trench coat with puffy sleeves.

The 68-year-old momager wore the coat over a white shirt and dark pants, and she completed the 'fit with a pair of sunnies.

The Kardashian-Jenners are always giving fans something to obsess over, and these outfits are IT!

Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage

