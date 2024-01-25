Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slay Paris Fashion Week with mom Kris

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian , Kylie , and Kris Jenner were out in full force at the Maison Margiela show, and they definitely turned everyone's heads!

(From l to r) Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all stunned at the Maison Margiela show on Thursday. © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Thursday, the three reality stars all attended the Maison Margiela show, and they each brought their unique sense of style to the prestigious event.



The 43-year-old SKIMs owner stunned in a black skintight dress featuring an intricate cut-out embellishment that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kim accessorized with a statement gold and silver necklace and a pair of heels while finishing off the look by letting her brunette locks fall down her shoulders.

In addition to attending the show, Kim also recently gave fans a peek inside her Balenciaga closet.

The A-lister showed off her impressive collection of bags on Instagram, totaling around $400,000 on the brands' products alone, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes after Kim was scrutinized by fans for continuing to support Balenciaga after the brand faced immense controversy over a 2022 ad campaign.