Kylie Jenner floods her Instagram with Venice vacay posts!

Venice, Italy - Kylie Jenner has been posting up a storm from her lavish vacation with the kiddos. Here's what King Kylie has been up to in Venice, Italy!

Kylie Jenner has been posting up a storm from her lavish vacation with the kiddos. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

In a flurry of Instagram posts from Friday, Kylie can be seen rocking a low-cut black halter top and skirt set alongside her kids with ex Travis Scott – daughter Stormy (6) and son Aire (2.)

One adorable snap captioned "forever love," showed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul snuggled up with her son among the gorgeous canals of Venice.

Another post sees Kylie posing like mad, showing off her outfit for the camera while seated on a luxurious canal boat.

The fabulous views behind her are FOMO-worthy to the extreme!

The most recent post from the Kardashians star – who is also spearheading a campaign with her clothing brand Khy all about vacation wear, funnily enough! – teased fans who might have been hoping to catch sight of Kylie's longtime boo Timothée Chalamet in one of the main grid or Insta Stories shots.

In the video, Kylie is shown lounging on a boat near sunset, her hair blowing in the wind as she takes in the romantic lantern-lit scene around her. She appears to lean in for a kiss from her companion... but it isn't Timothée!

Nope, the Khy founder is actually sitting next to a female friend.

Fans flooded the comment section with notes about how they thought the two were definitely going to kiss and some even speculated about Kylie's sexuality.