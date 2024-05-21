Kylie Jenner gets down to business in sexy street style look!

Woodland Hills, California - Kylie Jenner showed off her edgy fashion ahead of the season five premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians!

Kylie Jenner was all about business while rocking a sultry look after leaving a meeting. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul was all about business as she was captured leaving a meeting in the Woodland Hills area of LA.

Kylie rocked a sexy piece from her Khy line, a sleek off-the-shoulder grey top that featured a rolled sleeve and clung to her slim waist.

For her bottoms, the fashion magnate sported matching fitted grey slacks that hugged her hips before flaring out down her legs and over a pair of flip flop heeled shoes.

She completed the fit with her hair styled in a low bun as she was pictured working the parking lot like it was a runway before rerouting to her car.

Meanwhile, Kylie, who will return for the anticipated season five premiere of the Hulu TV series, has another launch on the way!