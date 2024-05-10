Kylie Jenner flaunts tiny waist for newest drop

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kar-Jenner with a slim waist, per Kylie Jenner 's Instagram post for her newest Khy clothing line drop.

Kylie Jenner showed off her teeny-tiny waist while modeling her newest Khy drop. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Thursday, the 26-year-old fashion and beauty mogul flaunted her barely-there waist while modeling the latest collection from her brand.

The back-to-back pics she shared via Instagram showed Kylie rocking a neon lime-green sweatsuit combo that featured a tight crop top, matching shorts, and hoodie.

The mom of two bared ultra-sculpted abs in both snaps.

The Kardashians star also posted a clip of herself wearing a soft pink fit from the collection.

Kylie's been a busy bee as of late, as she just slayed at this year's Met Gala in an angelic white Oscar de la Renta gown.

The Kylie's Cosmetics founder will also soon return with her famous family for The Kardashians season five, which premieres on May 23.