Kylie Jenner goes topless for newest Khy fashion drop!

Kylie Jenner announced her newest Khy denim collection with a steamy shoot. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Sunday, the 26-year-old fashion mogul hopped on the denim craze with her latest collection from her fashion brand, Khy.

Dubbed "drop 005," Kylie honored the launch with a sexy Insta shoot in which the reality star ditched her bra and rocked nothing but a pair of indigo jeans.

She sported a choppy jet-black bob with the look, posing for some sultry over-the-shoulder snaps.

Va-va-voom!

The caption under the pic that shared via Khy's official Instagram account reads, "drop 005: the perfect denim. launching 04/25 at 9AM PT on khy.com."

Kylie's "perfect denim" collection isn't the only drop coming from the beauty magnate as she also announced her new Kylie's Cosmetics powder blush sticks.

On the Kardashians star's IG page, Kylie promoted the Kylie Cosmetics beauty product with another shoot in which she rocked a sheer lilac crop top and skirt with bright pink blush.