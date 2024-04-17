Beyoncé channels her inner cowgirl with denim-on-denim fits

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's rodeo is far from over with the pop star's latest cowboycore -themed looks !

Beyoncé took her cowboy aesthetic to new heights with the outfits she modeled in a new Instagram post. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

As Cowboy Carter continues to top the charts, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist is bringing the Wild, Wild West wherever she goes.

On Tuesday, Bey dropped multiple Instagram posts where she let her inner cowgirl fly with denim-themed fits.

The first post featured the 16 Carriages crooner rocking a dark-washed denim corseted jacket-and-skirt set plus black, slouchy cowboy boots and a matching ten-gallon hat.

Bey's second post was a reel set to her Act II track, Levii's Jeans, where the hitmaker modeled a half-open, button-down chambray shirt tucked into high-waisted light wash jeans, a denim cowboy hat, and a plaid-checkered blue-and-gray, full-length coat.

The clip highlighted Bey's night out with her hubby, Jay-Z, which included some fan action, artwork, and a luxurious indoor pool.

The Renaissance singer's newest fashion craze has seemingly taken over the world, with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian also putting a Western spin on their recent attires.