Beyoncé channels her inner cowgirl with denim-on-denim fits
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé's rodeo is far from over with the pop star's latest cowboycore-themed looks!
As Cowboy Carter continues to top the charts, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist is bringing the Wild, Wild West wherever she goes.
On Tuesday, Bey dropped multiple Instagram posts where she let her inner cowgirl fly with denim-themed fits.
The first post featured the 16 Carriages crooner rocking a dark-washed denim corseted jacket-and-skirt set plus black, slouchy cowboy boots and a matching ten-gallon hat.
Bey's second post was a reel set to her Act II track, Levii's Jeans, where the hitmaker modeled a half-open, button-down chambray shirt tucked into high-waisted light wash jeans, a denim cowboy hat, and a plaid-checkered blue-and-gray, full-length coat.
The clip highlighted Bey's night out with her hubby, Jay-Z, which included some fan action, artwork, and a luxurious indoor pool.
The Renaissance singer's newest fashion craze has seemingly taken over the world, with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian also putting a Western spin on their recent attires.
Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, is available now!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé