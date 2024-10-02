Kylie Jenner is a "real-life princess" in enchanted Paris Fashion Week walk

Kylie Jenner stunned in a dramatic ball gown for the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

The 27-year-old makeup mogul was the belle of the ball during the Coperni Show at Disneyland Paris for PFW on Tuesday.

Kylie closed out the annual fashion event, aptly set in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland Paris, in a stunning strapless black ball gown.

The Coperni design featured a form-fitting top and sweeping bottom made of different fabrics. The Kardashians star paired the dramatic dress with embellished black evening gloves.

Kylie further reminisced over the magical moment with rare snaps that she dropped via Instagram.

The photo dump included the Khy founder walking on the runway as fireworks filled the sky at night, a snap of Kylie smiling while in the dressing room, and the mom of two enjoying the Disney park.