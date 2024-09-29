Kylie Jenner stuns in jaw-dropping Miu Miu look for latest Paris Fashion Week event

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner continued her Paris takeover with another jaw-dropping look!

Kylie Jenner slayed at the BoF500 Class of 2024 in a chic Miu Miu fit. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Saturday, the 26-year-old Khy founder was among the many stars at the Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Class Of 2024, held at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris, per Just Jared.



Kylie graciously dropped footage of her stunning fit for the event via Instagram hours prior.

As seen in The Kardashians star's photo dump, Kylie pulled up to the BoF in a champagne Miu Miu minidress that was decorated in floral beads all over.

The thigh-skimming material featured slits on the top sides of the sleeveless fit, which she paired with two arm cuffs, one being a vintage belt buckle, high heels, and a black purse.

Also in attendance for the starry night were Dove Cameron, Normani, Greta Lee, and more.

As for Ms. Kylie, the reality star has been busy enjoying all that Paris Fashion Week has to offer, much like her older sister, Kendall Jenner.