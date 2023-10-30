Kylie Jenner joins The Simpsons for spooky episode!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has lent her acting chops to The Simpsons Halloween episode!

Kylie Jenner will be guesting staring on The Simpsons' spooky special, Treehouse of Horror. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star is following in Kim Kardashian's steps with her upcoming role on the popular animated TV series.

Per Variety, Kylie is the latest celeb heading to Springfield for The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror episode.

The Kylie's Cosmetics mogul will be playing herself in the special, but her guest appearance will involve a "wicked twist."

In a speak peek clip shared via the website, Kylie's animated counterpart is dressed in a black robe with a pyramid and USB drive design with slicked-back hair, diamond earrings, and a smokey eye.

The preview shows the cartoon instructing Marge Simpson as she prepares to rescue her son Bart who's been turned into an NFT.

"This key is a backdoor through the blockchains cryptographic protocol," she says in the teaser before pulling Marge in for a selfie.

"Once you're inside, find Bart and use it to get both of you out."