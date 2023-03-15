Kylie Jenner lives that limo life at the "after after" party

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner dropped more snaps from her clearly epic night at the Oscars afterparty!

Kylie Jenner (r.) kept the party going after attending the Oscars afterparty with an epic outfit and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou! © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie gave major vixen vibes in her second outfit for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday.

After already stunning in a strapless black Maison Margiel gown on the party's red carpet, the 25-year-old beauty mogul later changed into a LaQuan Smith skintight off-the-shoulder midi dress.

In new snaps Kylie posted Wednesday on Instagram, she showed off the sexy ensemble, which features vertical black stripes in between beige mesh paneling, as well as a scooped low back. The mom of two styled the look with black thick-framed sunglasses and kept her hair in a stylish up-do.

Her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou, who was featured in the pics, also delivered her own bold fashion statement with a black body-hugging gown that had black mesh paneling across the torso.

The BFFs struck poses while hanging out in the back of a limo.

"After after party," Kylie captioned the post, hinting that the reality-star kept the fun going even after the party was over.

Earlier in the evening, Kylie stunned on the red carpet with sis Kendall Jenner before partying it up with model Gigi Hadid.