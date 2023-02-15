Kylie Jenner shares smooches and snuggles on Valentine's Day

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may apparently be single, but she definitely got a lot of love this Valentine's Day!

Kylie Jenner kissed her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (r.) and snuggled her son Aire this Valentine's Day. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Who needs a man when you have a BFF?

The 25-year-old Kylie's Cosmetics owner showed off her V-day celebrations this year, which included gifts from momager Kris Jenner and some smooches from her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou.

On Tuesday, Kylie dropped a photo dump on Instagram of herself with the beauty mogul on a basketball court in matching streetwear looks of blue jeans and leather jackets.

Towards the end of the post, the BFFs are seen sharing a brief smooch while holding each other.

"Forever Valentine," Kylie captioned the post.

Travis who?

Meanwhile, in her IG stories, The Kardashians star showed off some sweet gifts from her mom and also slid in another rare snap of her one-year-old son Aire, who was snuggled up with a blue stuffed animal.

"Hasn't let his new bunny go," she wrote on the snap.

Her on-and-off again partner Travis Scott was nowhere to be seen in Kylie's posts on the day of love. There hasn't been any update from the couple on where the two stand after it was reported that the two have split for the second time.