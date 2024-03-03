Kylie Jenner makes "out-of-this-world" new drop with Cosmic
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has expanded her beauty empire with a brand-new fragrance, Cosmic!
The 26-year-old Khy founder has something sweet on the way just in time for spring.
On Saturday, Kylie dropped a look at her debut fragrance via Instagram, where the promo pics showed The Kardashians star with flowers in her hair and swooping camera angles giving her an angelic aura.
She captioned the Kylie Cosmetics dump, "COSMIC. my debut fragrance launching March 7. "
"Cosmic is a sweet, warm floral, elevated scent that is perfect for day and night," she continued, adding the top notes for the perfume include jasmine and blood orange. The "sculptural bottle" is "from another world," she said, "formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand."
Kylie shared more in a press release about her new venture: "I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect, from the scent to the bottle, and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious."
She added, "We spent over two years working on this. I wanted it to be fresh yet sweet and to smell 'out-of-this-world,' and to feature some of my favorite notes including star jasmine and vanilla musk."
