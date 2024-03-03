Kylie Jenner makes "out-of-this-world" new drop with Cosmic

Kylie Jenner has dipped her toe into the fragrance world with her debut perfume Cosmic. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old Khy founder has something sweet on the way just in time for spring.

On Saturday, Kylie dropped a look at her debut fragrance via Instagram, where the promo pics showed The Kardashians star with flowers in her hair and swooping camera angles giving her an angelic aura.

She captioned the Kylie Cosmetics dump, "COSMIC. my debut fragrance launching March 7. "

"Cosmic is a sweet, warm floral, elevated scent that is perfect for day and night," she continued, adding the top notes for the perfume include jasmine and blood orange. The "sculptural bottle" is "from another world," she said, "formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand."

Kylie shared more in a press release about her new venture: "I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect, from the scent to the bottle, and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious."