Kylie Jenner puts sexy spin on classic Chanel for Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner gave the runway models a run for their money at Tuesday's Chanel haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week!

Kylie Jenner stepped out in style for Tuesday's Chanel haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS

The 27-year-old reality star put a fresh spin on Chanel's famous tweed sets in a white, cropped suit jacket and matching pleated skirt.

The chic number put her midriff on display, and she complemented the number with a small black purse and black kitten heels.

Kylie wasn't the only star to hit up the fashion show, as Dua Lipa, Lily Rose-Depp, Pamela Anderson, Jennie Kim, and more were also in attendance.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul's high-fashion turn comes after a trip to the Big Apple, where she kept an ultra-low profile while supporting her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as he hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time.

Though she was initially believed to have skipped the big night, celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi later shared snaps of Kylie leaving an afterparty with the 29-year-old Dune star.

Kylie and Timothée have been going strong for well over a year now, but they've managed to keep the romance pretty private despite their high-profile careers.