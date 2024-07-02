Kylie Jenner raves over her new sweet obsessions in viral TikTok with Stormi

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner showed how big her sweet tooth is in a new TikTok clip!

Kylie Jenner is craving those crunchy squares – in icing form – in her newest TikTok clip. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old Khy founder couldn't hold back her joy over the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Oreo frostings in her latest social media clip.

The TikTok video featured Kylie rocking a gray pajama shirt in her kitchen as she first held up the tub of Cinnamon Toast Crunch frosting.

"Wow," The Kardashians star mouthed while eating the spoonful of icing as her six-year-old daughter, Stormi, could be heard singing in the background.

The toddler says to her mom, "They said it's kind of good," to which Kylie replies, "It is."

The beauty mogul then tried the Oreo frosting, telling the camera, "This is even crazier," before digging into the small tub.

Stormi then sweetly asks Kylie, "Can I try, Mommy?" and, of course, the Kylie Cosmetics owner happily obliges by giving her a taste of the frosting.

"Best Monday," Kylie said as the video came to an end.