Kylie Jenner and Stormi show off their acting chops in White Lotus TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share sweet footage from her "mommy-daughter day" with her mini-me, Stormi Webster !

Kylie Jenner (l) and Stormi Webster are the perfect mom-daughter duo in the reality star's latest TikTkok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

On Friday, the 25-year-old Kardashians star shared two cute clips of herself and her "favorite girl" as they reenacted a funny scene from the TV series The White Lotus before hitting up Target together.

"When ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy," she captioned the first video.

The clip started with Stormi sitting in the passenger seat of the beauty mogul's car, looking very serious.

"What are you doing?" she mouthed a line from the scene as the audio from the scene played in the background.

Next to her, Kylie nervously looked up from her phone and mouthed, "Texting?"

"Texting who?" the adorable toddler demanded to which the reality star lip-synced, "My sister."

The duo continued with Stormi, who Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott, folding her arms while the Kylie Cosmetics owner mouthed, "Is there a problem?"

"I don't know, is there?" the five-year-old mimicked while looking straight-faced.

Maybe Stormi will follow in the footsteps of aunt Kim Kardashian and make her acting debut as well?