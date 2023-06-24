Kylie Jenner and Stormi show off their acting chops in White Lotus TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share sweet footage from her "mommy-daughter day" with her mini-me, Stormi Webster!
On Friday, the 25-year-old Kardashians star shared two cute clips of herself and her "favorite girl" as they reenacted a funny scene from the TV series The White Lotus before hitting up Target together.
"When ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy," she captioned the first video.
The clip started with Stormi sitting in the passenger seat of the beauty mogul's car, looking very serious.
"What are you doing?" she mouthed a line from the scene as the audio from the scene played in the background.
Next to her, Kylie nervously looked up from her phone and mouthed, "Texting?"
"Texting who?" the adorable toddler demanded to which the reality star lip-synced, "My sister."
The duo continued with Stormi, who Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott, folding her arms while the Kylie Cosmetics owner mouthed, "Is there a problem?"
"I don't know, is there?" the five-year-old mimicked while looking straight-faced.
Maybe Stormi will follow in the footsteps of aunt Kim Kardashian and make her acting debut as well?
Kylie Jenner enjoys shopping spree with daughter Stormi
In the following clip, Kylie revealed that the twosome was headed to Target, or "Targét," as the mom of two likes to call it.
Kylie revealed what the pair bought during their shopping spree including various toys, "a lot of shoes," and a Minnie Mouse backpack.
She also shared that the "conditions" of the Target run were that Stormi had to put together a basket of toys to donate to charity along with making her own purchases.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner