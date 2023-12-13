Kylie Jenner makes simple fashion sexy in new mirror selfies
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner defied fashion laws by rocking a simple white tee in a sexy mirror selfie.
The 26-year-old reality star brought back her "King Kylie" era with an impromptu selfie she dropped via her Instagram story Tuesday evening.Kylie's pic featured a very simple yet chic fit that consisted of a cropped, white t-shirt that highlighted her toned mid-section, low-rise jeans, and signature ebony tresses styled to the side in loose waves.
But the mom-of-two added an unmissable Hermes bag that was decked out in black crystal details, while the front flap was adorned with a large crystal bow and the brand's signature black eagle head.
The designer bag also had a black, shimmering strap to complete the look.
Only Kylie can make such a simple ensemble not only stylish but super sexy, but that's to be expected as the Kardashians star has hardly been shy when it comes to flaunting her daring fashion!
While supporting her declared "boyfriend," Timothée Chalamet, Kylie recently wore a black long-sleeved top and a matching black skirt that, while again simple, showed off her stunning figure!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner