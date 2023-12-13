Kylie Jenner makes simple fashion sexy in new mirror selfies

Kylie Jenner made an ordinary white t-shirt look sexy in her new pic. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star brought back her "King Kylie" era with an impromptu selfie she dropped via her Instagram story Tuesday evening.

Kylie's pic featured a very simple yet chic fit that consisted of a cropped, white t-shirt that highlighted her toned mid-section, low-rise jeans, and signature ebony tresses styled to the side in loose waves.

But the mom-of-two added an unmissable Hermes bag that was decked out in black crystal details, while the front flap was adorned with a large crystal bow and the brand's signature black eagle head.

The designer bag also had a black, shimmering strap to complete the look.

Only Kylie can make such a simple ensemble not only stylish but super sexy, but that's to be expected as the Kardashians star has hardly been shy when it comes to flaunting her daring fashion!