Kylie Jenner reps Timothée Chalamet's new movie as they enjoy Yankees date night

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner stepped out for another sporty date night with Timothée Chalamet, this time paying a visit to Yankee Stadium to catch the team's latest playoff game.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) showed their support for the New York Yankees during Game 4 of the ALDS on Thursday. © Collage: Ishika Samant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images

The 28-year-old reality star kept a low profile on Thursday as she watched the Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Kylie sported an oversized hoodie bearing the name of Timothée's buzzy new flick, Marty Supreme, while the 29-year-old actor showed his pinstripe pride in a Yankees jacket.

The pair looked a bit somber during the game, but that just might be because the Bronx Bombers were unable to pull out the win, thus ending their 2025 season.

The outing came after the beauty mogul made a quick trip back from Paris Fashion Week to support Timothée at Marty Supreme's premiere at the New York Film Festival.

The lovebirds, who were first linked in 2023, had to take things long-distance recently as Timothée got busy filming the third installment of the Dune film series.