Kylie Jenner reveals controversial parenting rule for her kids

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner recently got honest about a somewhat controversial parenting rule she has for her two kiddos!

Kylie Jenner (r.) says that her kids aren't allowed on social media as an effort to protect their privacy. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

During her Elle feature interview, the 27-year-old Khy founder spoke about the efforts she's taking to protect her daughter Stormi and son Aire Webster from the public eye.

Kylie explained that, although she grew up in the spotlight, she doesn't want the same for her children, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO said, "When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father. It’s no socials for as long as possible."

Kylie admitted that even though she made this rule, her mini-me Stormi still knows her way around TikTok.



The Kardashians continued, "Stormi will come home and she'll know full TikTok dances. I'm like, 'Where did you learn this?'"

She jokingly added that her kids aren't allowed to make their own accounts "until they move out of the house."