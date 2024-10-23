Is Kylie Jenner pressuring Timothée Chalamet for more babies?

Los Angeles, California - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet looking to add babies to their budding romance ?

Kylie Jenner (r.) is apparently having baby fever and wants another child with Timothée Chalamet. © Collage: IMAGO / Penta Press & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The pressure for Kimothée kids is on, per a tipster who recently spilled to Life & Style that the Khy founder wants a baby with the Oscar nominee!

The confidant explained that Kylie "wants another child and, at least in her eyes, he's the perfect candidate."

The Kar-Jenner insider said that the reality star, who has been privately dating Timothée for over a year now, wants to keep the Dune star "in the picture".

"Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens," they said, adding, "And it also gives her an amazing sperm donor with the added benefit of his A-list status."

So, is a baby in the cards for the young love birds? Kylie's latest interview with Elle may have more insight!