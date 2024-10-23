Is Kylie Jenner pressuring Timothée Chalamet for more babies?
Los Angeles, California - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet looking to add babies to their budding romance?
The pressure for Kimothée kids is on, per a tipster who recently spilled to Life & Style that the Khy founder wants a baby with the Oscar nominee!
The confidant explained that Kylie "wants another child and, at least in her eyes, he's the perfect candidate."
The Kar-Jenner insider said that the reality star, who has been privately dating Timothée for over a year now, wants to keep the Dune star "in the picture".
"Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens," they said, adding, "And it also gives her an amazing sperm donor with the added benefit of his A-list status."
So, is a baby in the cards for the young love birds? Kylie's latest interview with Elle may have more insight!
Kylie Jenner talks postpartum depression, rift with Jordyn Woods, and more!
The Kylie Cosmetics owner told the outlet that it took her some time to find herself again after welcoming both her daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.
"It took me a year to feel like myself again," she shared. "At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever."
"Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body, all these new stretch marks and things that I didn't have before," she added.
So, perhaps another kid may not be in the works for The Kardashians star just yet!
Elsewhere in the chat, Kylie dished on her recent reunion with Jordyn Woods, with whom she had a rather infamous feud.
Kylie explained that the two never really had a "cold-turkey cutoff" but noted, "I think it's important to keep things to yourself. It's hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world, it can be tough."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Penta Press & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP