Kylie Jenner takes on adorable TikTok challenge with Stormi and Aire!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner proved she's a cool mom with two new TikToks taking on the platform's latest viral trend with her kiddos, Stormi and Aire!

Kylie Jenner proved she's a cool mom with two new TikToks taking on the platform's latest viral trend with her kiddos, Stormi (r.) and Aire (l.)! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliejenner

The 26-year-old dropped the clips on Thursday night, the first of which featured her son in the starring role.

Set to the tune of Jack Johnson's Upside Down, Kylie turns Aire – you guessed it – upside down as the two-year-old can't help but giggle!

Older sister Stormi, meanwhile, is seen singing and dancing along on the right-hand side of the video as she rocks a blue pajama set – just like Aire.

"dont think we did that right," Kylie captioned the clip, adding on a crying-laughing emoji.

Of course, Aire couldn't have all the fun, so six-year-old Stormi got to try out the trend herself in a second video posted shortly after the first.

"my big girl," the reality star wrote under the post.

Kylie's rare glimpse at her life with her two little ones – both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott – comes after a busy time at Paris Fashion Week.