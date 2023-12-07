Kylie Jenner rocks another unique wig for stunning new Kylie Cosmetics ad

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner seemingly paid homage to her grandmother MJ while continuing the promotion campaign for her newest Kylie Cosmetics item!

Kylie Jenner pulled out another short wig for her latest Kylie Cosmetics campaign, much to the delight of her fans! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Wednesday evening the 26-year-old beauty mogul posted more promo pics for her "ultra-precise" lip liner drop.

The newest pics feature Kylie modeling a sleeveless, see-through black minidress featuring blackout circles around her chest area.

Similar to her previous shoot, the Kardashians star rocked a short, dark brunette bob – but this one oddly resembled the signature hairstyle of her grandmother Mary Jo, aka MJ.



Kylie completed the fashionable fit with a smoky-eye look, a warm blush for her contoured cheekbones, and a nude-colored lip tint enhanced with a dark lipliner.

She captioned the post, "my PRECISION POUT lip liner just dropped in 10 brand new shades on kyliecosmetics.com."

Hoards of her adoring fans were fascinated with the unusual wig choice as many praised the mom of two for "serving" some flawless looks!